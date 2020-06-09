AOC Morey Saint Denis

|Map
|Communal/Village appellation since 08/12/1936.
This appellation includes the premier cru climats shown below:
|Commune(s) of production
|Côte d’Or > Morey St.Denis
– for premier cru climats this appellation may be followed either by the words Premier Cru, or by the name of the climat of origin, or both
– for climats not classed as premier cru by the name of the climat alone.
|Climats classed as premier cru
|Aux Charmes, Aux Cheseaux, Clos Baulet, Clos des Ormes, Clos Sorbè, Côte Rotie, La Bussière, La Riotte, Le Village, Les Blanchards, Les Chaffots, Les Charrières, Les Chenevery, Les Faconnières, Les Genavrières, Les Gruenchers, Les Millandes, Les Ruchots, Les Sorbès, Monts Luisants
|Villages ‘Lieux-Dits’ allowed on labels
|Bas Chenevery, Clos des Ormes, Clos Solon, Corvée Creunille, En la Rue de Vergy, En Seuvrey, La Bidaude, Larrey Froid, Le Village, Les Brâs, Les Champs de la Vigne, Les Cognées, Les Crais, Les Crais-Gillon, Les Herbuottes, Les Larrets, Les Pertuisées, Les Porroux, Les Sionnières, Monts Luisants, Pierre Virant, Rue de Vergy, Très Girard
|Colours and grape varieties
|Red: pinot noir. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) chardonnay, pinot blanc or pinot gris
No Rosé
White: chardonnay and/or pinot blanc, aligoté allowed since 2015 for 1er cru and only in Monts Luisants.
|Area in production
|Assigned:
108.29 ha, red and white, of which a further 44.21 ha are classed Premier Cru.
|Maximum yield per hectare
|Red Villages – 50 hl/ha
Red Premier Cru – 48 hl/ha
White Villages – 57 hl/ha
White Premier Cru – 55hl/ha
|2018 Crop
|Red Villages: 2,213 hectolitres
White villages: 207 hectolitres
Red Premier Cru: 1,853 hectolitres
White Premier Cru: 90 hectolitres
1 hectolitre (hl) = 100 litres = 133 bottles
Source: BIVB