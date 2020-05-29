AOC Montrachet

Map:
CategoryGrand Cru appellation since 31/07/1937
Commune(s) of productionCôte d’Or: Puligny-Montrachet (4 ha) & Chassagne-Montrachet (3.99 ha)
Although not ‘official’ the part in Chassagne-Montrachet is often referred to as Le Montrachet and the part in Puligny-Montrachet simply as Montrachet some producers label like this
Climats classed as premier cruNone – all grand cru
Possible labels if declassifiedPuligny-Montrachet 1er Cru, Puligny-Montrachet, Chassagne-Montrachet 1er Cru, CHassagne-Montrachet, Bourgogne Côte d’Or, Bourgogne
Colours and grape varietiesOnly white, from chardonnay
Area in productionAssigned:7.99 ha
Maximum yield per hectare48 hl
2018 Production455 hectolitres
1 hectolitre (hl) = 100 litres = 133 bottles
back to appellations

Source: BIVB

Burgundy Report

Burgundy Report

Big Red Diary overview

Burgundy Reports overview

Latest Reports:

Translate »

You are using an outdated browser. Please update your browser to view this website correctly: https://browsehappy.com/;