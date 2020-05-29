AOC Montrachet

|Map:
|Category
|Grand Cru appellation since 31/07/1937
|Commune(s) of production
|Côte d’Or: Puligny-Montrachet (4 ha) & Chassagne-Montrachet (3.99 ha)
Although not ‘official’ the part in Chassagne-Montrachet is often referred to as Le Montrachet and the part in Puligny-Montrachet simply as Montrachet some producers label like this
|Climats classed as premier cru
|None – all grand cru
|Possible labels if declassified
|Puligny-Montrachet 1er Cru, Puligny-Montrachet, Chassagne-Montrachet 1er Cru, CHassagne-Montrachet, Bourgogne Côte d’Or, Bourgogne
|Colours and grape varieties
|Only white, from chardonnay
|Area in production
|Assigned:7.99 ha
|Maximum yield per hectare
|48 hl
|2018 Production
|455 hectolitres
1 hectolitre (hl) = 100 litres = 133 bottles
Source: BIVB