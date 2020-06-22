AOC Monthelie

Map

Category Communal/Village appellation since 31/07/1937 for villages and the latest update was 21/05/1970 for the Premier Crus.

More commonly written as Monthélie today, though the labels are changing only very slowly. Wines from this appellation can also claim the apellations (labels) of Bourgogne Côte d’Or & Bourgogne. The Monthelie AOC has premier cru climats; the list shown below

Commune(s) of production Côte d’Or > Monthelie

– for premier cru climats this appellation may be followed either by the words Premier Cru, or by the name of the climat of origin, or both

– for climats not classed as premier cru by the name of the climat alone.

The 15 climats classed as premier cru Clos des Toisières , La Taupine, Le Cas Rougeot, Le Château Gaillard, Le Clos Gauthey, Le Clou des Chênes, Le Meix Bataille, Le Village, Les Barbières, Les Champs Fulliots, Les Clous, Les Duresses, Les Riottes, Les Vignes Rondes, Sur la Velle

Villages ‘Lieux-Dits’ allowed on labels Aux Fournereaux, Danguy, La Combe Danay, La Goulotte, La Petite Fitte, Le Meix de Mypont, Le Meix de Ressie, Le Meix Garnier, Les Champs Ronds, Les Crays, Les Darnées, Les Gamets, Les Hauts Brins, Les Jouènes, Les Longères, Les Mandènes, Les Plantes, Les Rivaux, Les Romagniens, Les Sous-Courts, Les Sous-Roches, Les Toisières, Monthelie, Sous le Cellier

Colours and grape varieties Red: pinot noir. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) chardonnay, pinot blanc or pinot gris

No Rosé

White: chardonnay and/or pinot blanc, with an ‘accessory’ grape (10% maximum) of pinot gris

Area in production Assigned:

139.9 ha, red and white, of which 31.18 ha are classed Premier Cru.

Maximum yield per hectare Red Villages – 50 hl/ha

White Villages– 57 hl/ha

Red Premier Cru – 48 hl/ha

White Premier Cru– 55hl/ha