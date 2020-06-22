AOC Monthelie

CategoryCommunal/Village appellation since 31/07/1937 for villages and the latest update was 21/05/1970 for the Premier Crus.
More commonly written as Monthélie today, though the labels are changing only very slowly. Wines from this appellation can also claim the apellations (labels) of Bourgogne Côte d’Or & Bourgogne. The Monthelie AOC has premier cru climats; the list shown below
Commune(s) of productionCôte d’Or > Monthelie
– for premier cru climats this appellation may be followed either by the words Premier Cru, or by the name of the climat of origin, or both
– for climats not classed as premier cru by the name of the climat alone.
The 15 climats classed as premier cruClos des Toisières , La Taupine, Le Cas Rougeot, Le Château Gaillard, Le Clos Gauthey, Le Clou des Chênes, Le Meix Bataille, Le Village, Les Barbières, Les Champs Fulliots, Les Clous, Les Duresses, Les Riottes, Les Vignes Rondes, Sur la Velle
Villages ‘Lieux-Dits’ allowed on labelsAux Fournereaux, Danguy, La Combe Danay, La Goulotte, La Petite Fitte, Le Meix de Mypont, Le Meix de Ressie, Le Meix Garnier, Les Champs Ronds, Les Crays, Les Darnées, Les Gamets, Les Hauts Brins, Les Jouènes, Les Longères, Les Mandènes, Les Plantes, Les Rivaux, Les Romagniens, Les Sous-Courts, Les Sous-Roches, Les Toisières, Monthelie, Sous le Cellier
Colours and grape varietiesRed: pinot noir. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) chardonnay, pinot blanc or pinot gris
No Rosé
White: chardonnay and/or pinot blanc, with an ‘accessory’ grape (10% maximum) of pinot gris
Area in productionAssigned:
139.9 ha, red and white, of which 31.18 ha are classed Premier Cru.
Maximum yield per hectareRed Villages – 50 hl/ha
White Villages– 57 hl/ha
Red Premier Cru – 48 hl/ha
White Premier Cru– 55hl/ha
2018 CropRed Villages: 3,672 hectolitres
White villages: 908 hectolitres
Red Premier Cru: 1,623 hectolitres
White Premier Cru: 120 hectolitres
1 hectolitre (hl) = 100 litres = 133 bottles
