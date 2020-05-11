AOC Mazoyères-Chambertin

Category

Grand Cru appellation since 31/07/1937.

Mazoyères-Chambertin may also be bottled as Charmes-Chambertin – but not vice-versa. The two combined make for the largest grand cru of Gevrey-Chambertin. 18.6 hectares may can take either the Charmes or Mazoyères label and 12.2 hectares is the climat of ‘Aux Charmes’ which sits directly across the road from both Latricières-Chambertin and Chambertin may take only the Charmes label. The choice of label is based on the declaration at harvest time – most producers opting for the better-known label of Charmes, hence, the relatively low number of bottles of Mazoyères.