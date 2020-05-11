AOC Mazoyères-Chambertin

|Map
Grand Cru appellation since 31/07/1937.
Mazoyères-Chambertin may also be bottled as Charmes-Chambertin – but not vice-versa. The two combined make for the largest grand cru of Gevrey-Chambertin. 18.6 hectares may can take either the Charmes or Mazoyères label and 12.2 hectares is the climat of ‘Aux Charmes’ which sits directly across the road from both Latricières-Chambertin and Chambertin may take only the Charmes label. The choice of label is based on the declaration at harvest time – most producers opting for the better-known label of Charmes, hence, the relatively low number of bottles of Mazoyères.
Commune(s) of production
Côte d'Or: Gevrey-Chambertin
Climats classed as premier cru
None – it is all grand cru. Though Charmes (or Mazoyères) Chambertin may be declassified to either: Gevrey-Chambertin 1er Cru, Gevrey-Chambertin, Bourgogne Còte d'Or or Bourgogne.
Colours and grape varieties
Red: pinot noir. Allowed 'accessory' varieties: (15% maximum) chardonnay, pinot blanc or pinot gris
Area in production
18.6 ha, red wine only.
Maximum yield per hectare
45 hl/ha
2018 Crop
1,211 hectolitres registered as 'Charmes-Chamberin'
125 hectolitres registered as ‘Mazoyères-Chamberin’
Source: BIVB