AOC Mazis-Chambertin

|Grand Cru appellation since 31/07/1937.
Alternately spelled Mazy-Chambertin.
|Commune(s) of production
|Côte d’Or: Gevrey-Chambertin
|Climats classed as premier cru
|None – it is all grand cru. There are two internal climats – Les Mazis-Bas and Les Mazis-Hauts.
|Colours and grape varieties
|Red: pinot noir. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) chardonnay, pinot blanc or pinot gris
|Area in production
|9.1 ha, red wine only.
|Maximum yield per hectare
|45 hl/ha
|2018 Crop
|341 hectolitres
