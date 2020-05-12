AOC Mazis-Chambertin

MapGevrey Grand Crus
CategoryGrand Cru appellation since 31/07/1937.
Alternately spelled Mazy-Chambertin.
Commune(s) of productionCôte d’Or: Gevrey-Chambertin
Climats classed as premier cruNone – it is all grand cru. There are two internal climats – Les Mazis-Bas and Les Mazis-Hauts.
Colours and grape varietiesRed: pinot noir. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) chardonnay, pinot blanc or pinot gris
Area in production9.1 ha, red wine only.
Maximum yield per hectare45 hl/ha
2018 Crop341 hectolitres
Source: BIVB

