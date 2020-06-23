AOC Marsannay

|Map
|Category
|Communal/Village appellation since 19/05/1987, replacing Bourgogne Marsannay which had been extant since 03/06/1965
Marsannay Village profile.
Marsannay is the only communal-level AOC for rosé in Burgundy.
Marsannay was blocked from the appellation of Côte de Nuits Villages in 1983 by the producers in Comblanchien, Corgoloin & Fixin – who were presumably worried by competition. Wines from this appellation can also claim the appellations (labels) of Bourgogne Côte d’Or & Bourgogne. There are no premier cru climats but it is authorised to add the name of the climate to the appellation. A request for premier cru classification for 14 of the 78 climats (see below) is being made to the INAO.
|Commune(s) of production
|Côte d’Or > Chenôve, Couchey, Marsannay-la-Côte
|Potential Premier Crus:
|Au Champ Salomon (by fusing En Clémongeot & Au Champ Salomon), Aux Genelières (by fusing En Combereau, En la Malcuite, Aux Grands Bandeaux, Au Ronsoy, Au Champs St-Étienne, Aux Genelières, En Charrière & La Quenicière), Champs Perdrix (fusing Au Quartier, La Plantelle, Le Désert, Le Moisereau & Champs-Perdrix), Clos du Jeu, En La Montagne, La Charme aux Prêtres (Les Rosey), Le Clos, Le Clos du Roy, Les Boivin, Les Es Chezots (Les Echezeaux), Les Favières, Les Grasses Têtes, Les Longeroies (fusing Bas des Longeroies, Dessus des Longeroies & Monchenevoy) & Saint-Jacques
|Villages ‘Lieux-Dits’ allowed on labels
|Au Champ Salomon, Au Champ St-Etienne, Au Larrey, Au Potey, Au Quartier, Au Ravry, Au Ronsoy, Aux Genelières, Aux Grands Bandeaux, Aux Herbues, Aux Journaux, Aux Nagelottes, Bas des Longeroies, Champs Perdrix, Clos de l’Argillère, Clos du Roy, Dessus des Longeroies, En Batayart, En Blungey, En Champy, En Charrière, En Clémongeot, En Combereau, En Grand Bois, En la Croix St-Germain, En la Malcuite, En la Montagne, En la Poulotte, En la Verde, En Monchenevoy, En Mormain, En Pilleul, En Sampagny, En Varangée, En Verdot, Es Clos, La Bretignère, La Chaire à Dieu, La Charme aux Prêtres, La Combe du Pré, La CombeVaulon, La Croix de Bois, La Friche, La Morisotte, La Plantelle, La Pucine, La Quenicière, Le Boivin, Le Clos de Jeu, Le Désert, Le Dixme, Le Grand Poirier, Le Moisereau, Le Parterre, Le Petits Puits, Le Poiset, Le Village, Les clos, Les Crais, Les Cras, Les Creux Banots, Les Echezeaux, Les Etalles, Les Favières, Les Finottes, Les Grandes Vignes, Les Grasses Têtes, Les Herbues, Les Mogottes, Les Ouzeloy, Les Plantes, Les Portes, Les Récilles, Les Vaudenelles, Les Vignes Marie, Plante Pitois, Saint-Jacques, Vignes Blanches
|Colours and grape varieties
|Red: pinot noir. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) chardonnay, pinot blanc or pinot gris
Rosé pinot noir. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) chardonnay, pinot blanc or pinot gris
White: chardonnay and/or pinot blanc, with an ‘accessory’ grape (10% maximum) of pinot gris
|Area in production
|Assigned:
Red or white: 302.3 hectares, 161.9 of which in the commune of Marsannay, 24.3 in Chenôve ha and 116.1 in Couchey
Rosé: 188.3 hectares, 106 of which in the commune of Marsannay, 15.6 in Chenôve ha and 66.6 in Couchey
|Maximum yield per hectare
|Red – 50 hl/ha
White– 57 hl/ha
Rosé – 60 hl/ha
|2018 Crop
|Red – 8,555 hectolitres
White– 2,266 hectolitres
Rosé – 914 hectolitres
1 hectolitre (hl) = 100 litres = 133 bottles
Source: BIVB