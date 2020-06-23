AOC Marsannay

Category

Communal/Village appellation since 19/05/1987, replacing Bourgogne Marsannay which had been extant since 03/06/1965

Marsannay Village profile.

Marsannay is the only communal-level AOC for rosé in Burgundy.

Marsannay was blocked from the appellation of Côte de Nuits Villages in 1983 by the producers in Comblanchien, Corgoloin & Fixin – who were presumably worried by competition. Wines from this appellation can also claim the appellations (labels) of Bourgogne Côte d’Or & Bourgogne. There are no premier cru climats but it is authorised to add the name of the climate to the appellation. A request for premier cru classification for 14 of the 78 climats (see below) is being made to the INAO.