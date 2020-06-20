AOC Mâcon ‘geographic precision’

|Category
|Regional appellation since 31/07/1937 for Mâcon
These are additional geographical precisions which may be added to the regional (generic) appellation of “Mâcon.” Since the 2005 decree, the name of Mâcon followed by a village precision designates (mainly) white wines from the area demarcated within the municipality of that precision.
|Commune(s) of production
|Saône et Loire
|27 Allowed Geographic Precisions
|Azé, Bray, Burgy, Bussières, Chaintré, Chardonnay, Charnay-lès-Mâcon, Cruzille, Davayé, Fuissé, Igé, Lugny, Loché, Mancey, Milly-Lamartine, Montbellet, Péronne, Pierreclos, Prissé, La Roche-Vineuse, Serrières, Solutré-Pouilly, Saint-Gengoux-le-National, Uchizy, Vergisson, Verzé, Vinzelles
|Colours and grape varieties
|White only for Fuissé, Loché, Montbellet, Solutré-Pouilly, Uchizy, Vergisson, Vinzelles. Otherwise:
Red: Gamay or pinot noir
Rosé: Gamay or pinot noir
White: Chardonnay
|Area in production
|1377 ha of white only
197 ha of red & rosé
|Maximum yield per hectare
|White – 66 hl/ha
Red & rosé – 58 hl/ha
|2018 Crop
|White: 106,805 hectolitres
Red: 7,426 hectolitres
Rosé: 165 hectolitres
1 hectolitre (hl) = 100 litres = 133 bottles
