AOC Latricières-Chambertin

|Grand Cru appellation since 31/07/1937.
|Commune(s) of production
|Côte d’Or: Gevrey-Chambertin
|Climats classed as premier cru
|None – it is all grand cru. There are two internal climats – Aux Combottes (0.45 ha bordering Gevrey-Chambertin 1er Aux Combottes) and the bulk ‘Latricières’ (6,90 ha).
|Colours and grape varieties
|Red: pinot noir. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) chardonnay, pinot blanc or pinot gris
|Area in production
|7.35 ha, red wine only.
|Maximum yield per hectare
|45 hl/ha
|2018 Crop
|274 hectolitres
Source: BIVB