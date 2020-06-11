AOC Ladoix

|Map
|Category
|Communal/Village appellation since 31/07/1937 for villages and last updated 21/05/1970 for premier crus.
Wines from this appellation can also claim the apellations (labels) of Côte de Beaune-Villages, Bourgogne Côte d’Or, Bourgogne, Côteaux Bourgogne. The Ladoix AOC has premier cru climats; the list shown below
|Commune(s) of production
|Côte d’Or: Ladoix-Serrigny
– for premier cru climats this appellation may be followed either by the words Premier Cru, or by the name of the climat of origin, or both
– for climats not classed as premier cru by the name of the climat alone.
|The 11 climats classed as premier cru
|Basses Mourottes, Bois Roussot, En Naget, Hautes Mourottes, La Corvée, La Micaude, Le Clou d’Orge, Le Rognet et Corton, Les Buis, Les Grêchons et Foutrières, Les Joyeuses
|Villages ‘Lieux-Dits’ allowed on labels
|Bas de Naget, Bois de Gréchon, Bois de Naget, Bois des Toppes, Buisson, Champ Pussuet, Clos des Chagnots, Clos Royer, La Blancharde, La Butte, La Combe, La Corvée Basse, La Huchotte, La Mort, La Rangie, La Toppe d’Avignon, Le Bois d’Herbues, Le Clou, Le Seuriat, Les Barres, Les Briquottes, Les Buis, Les Carrières, Les Chagnots, Les Chaillots, Les Champs Rammés, Les Combottes, Les Forêts, Les Issards, Les Lièvrières, Les Madonnes, Les Mamées, Les Ranches, Les Toppes Coiffées, Les Vris, Sur les Forêts, Sur les Vris, Vigne Adaim
|Colours and grape varieties
|Red: pinot noir. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) chardonnay and pinot gris
No Rosé
White: chardonnay and pinot blanc, plus (10% maximum) pinot gris
|Area in production
|Assigned:
99.7 ha, red and white, of which 24.1 ha are classed premier cru
|Maximum yield per hectare
|Red Villages – 50 hl/ha
White Villages – 57 hl/ha
Red Premier Cru – 48 hl/ha
White Premier Cru – 55 hl/ha
|2018 Crop
|Red Villages: 2,702 hectolitres
White villages: 1,523 hectolitres
Red Premier Cru: 680 hectolitres
White Premier Cru: 523 hectolitres
1 hectolitre (hl) = 100 litres = 133 bottles
Source: BIVB