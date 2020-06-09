AOC La Grand Rue

|Map
|Grand Cru appellation since 02/07/1992.
Once the land was upgraded to grand cru, then this applies retrospectively to all wine – so if you find a 1970s bottle of La Grande Rue with a 1er cru label, this 1970s bottle is now classed as grand cru, despite its label.
|Commune(s) of production
|Côte d’Or; Vosne-Romanée
Other labels allowed: Vosne-Romanée 1er Cru, Vosne-Romanée, Bourgogne Côte d’Or, Bourgogne
|Climats classed as premier cru
|None, all grand cru
|Colours and grape varieties
|Red: pinot noir. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) chardonnay, pinot blanc or pinot gris
No Rosé
No White
|Area in production
|Assigned:
1.65 ha, red only.
|Maximum yield per hectare
|Red – 42 hl/ha
|2018 Crop
|Red: 64 hectolitres
1 hectolitre (hl) = 100 litres = 133 bottles
Source: BIVB