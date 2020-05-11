AOC Griotte-Chambertin

MapGevrey Grand Crus
CategoryGrand Cru appellation since 31/07/1937.
Some producers spell the appellation Griottes-Chambertin. Wines from this appellation can also claim the appellations of Gevrey-Chambertin 1er Cru, Gevrey-Chambertin, Bourgogne Côte d’Or or Bourgogne.
Commune(s) of productionCôte d’Or: Gevrey-Chambertin
Climats classed as premier cruNone – it is all grand cru.
Colours and grape varietiesRed: pinot noir. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) chardonnay, pinot blanc or pinot gris
Area in production2.69 ha, red wine only.
Maximum yield per hectare45 hl/ha
2018 Crop109 hectolitres
back to appellations

Source: BIVB

Burgundy Report

Burgundy Report

Big Red Diary overview

Burgundy Reports overview

Latest Reports:

Translate »

You are using an outdated browser. Please update your browser to view this website correctly: https://browsehappy.com/;