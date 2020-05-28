AOC Grands-Echézeaux

|Map
|Grand Cru appellation since 31/07/1937.
Wines from this appellation can also claim the apellations of Vosne-Romanée 1er Cru, Vosne-Romanée, Bourgogne Côte d’Or, Bourgogne.
|Commune(s) of production
|Côte d’Or, Flagey-Echézeaux:
Alternative spellings of Echezeaux, Échézeaux and Échezeaux. There is only one climat – Grands-Echézeaux
|Climats classed as premier cru
|None
|Colours and grape varieties
|Red only: pinot noir. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) chardonnay, pinot blanc, pinot gris
|Area in production
|Assigned: 9.14 ha
|Maximum yield per hectare
|Red – 42 hl/ha
|2018 Crop
|Red: 301 hectolitres
1 hectolitre (hl) = 100 litres = 133 bottles
Source: BIVB