AOC Gevrey-Chambertin

CategoryCommunal appellation since 11/09/1936 with most recent updates to premier crus 16/03/1963. In 1943 it was established that wines from the Gevrey grand crus that did not fulfil the requirements for that label could take the label of Gevrey-Chambertin Premier Cru.
A profile of Gevrey-Chambertin, including its 9 grand crus.
Commune(s) of productionCôte d’Or: Brochon, Gevrey-Chambertin
The 26 climats classed as premier cruRepresenting about 20% of production:
Au Closeau, Aux Combottes, Bel Air, Champeaux, Champonnet, Cherbaudes, Clos des Varoilles, Clos du Chapitre, Clos Prieur , Clos Saint-Jacques, Combe au Moine, Craipillot, En Ergot, Estournelles-Saint-Jacques, Fonteny, Issarts, La Bossière, La Perrière, La Romanée, Lavaut Saint-Jacques, Les Cazetiers, Les Corbeaux, Les Goulots, Petite Chapelle, Petits Cazetiers, Poissenot
The lieux-dits allowed on a label of Gevrey-ChambertinAu Prunier, Au Vellé, Aux Corvées, Aux Echezeaux, Aux Etelois, Baraques, Billard, Carougeot, Champ, Champ Franc, Champerrier du Bas, Champerrier du Dessus, Champs-Chenys, Charreux, Chazière, Chéseaux, Clos Prieur-Bas, Combe de Lavaux, Combes du Bas, Combes du Dessus, Craite-Paille, Creux Brouillard, Croix des Champs, En Champs, En Dérée, En Pallud, En Songe, En Vosne, Es Murots, Grandes Rayes, Grands Champs, Jouise, La Bossière, La Brunelle, La Burie, La Justice, La Marie, La Nouroy, La Platière, Le Carré Rougeaud, Le Créot, Le Fourneau, Les Cercueils, Les Champs Perriers, Les Crais, Les Croisettes, Les Epointures, Les Evocelles, Les Gueulepines, Les Jeunes Rois, Les Journaux, Les Marchais, Les Seuvrées, Meix des Ouches, Meix-Bas, Mévelle, Pince-Vin, Pressonnier, Puits de la Baraque, Reniard, Roncevie, Sylvie, Tamisot, Vignes Belles, Village
Colours and grape varietiesRed only: pinot noir. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) chardonnay, pinot blanc or pinot gris
Area assigned for production445.4 ha, red wine only, including 85.5 classed as 1er cru.
(411 actually in production in 2017)
Maximum yield per hectareVillages: 50 hl/ha
Premier cru: 48 hl/ha
2018 CropVillages: 15,263 hectolitres
Premier cru: 3,461 hectolitres
1 hectolitre (hl) = 100 litres = 133 bottles
Source: BIVB

