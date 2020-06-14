AOC Gevrey-Chambertin

|Map
|Communal appellation since 11/09/1936 with most recent updates to premier crus 16/03/1963. In 1943 it was established that wines from the Gevrey grand crus that did not fulfil the requirements for that label could take the label of Gevrey-Chambertin Premier Cru.
A profile of Gevrey-Chambertin, including its 9 grand crus.
|Commune(s) of production
|Côte d’Or: Brochon, Gevrey-Chambertin
|The 26 climats classed as premier cru
|Representing about 20% of production:
Au Closeau, Aux Combottes, Bel Air, Champeaux, Champonnet, Cherbaudes, Clos des Varoilles, Clos du Chapitre, Clos Prieur , Clos Saint-Jacques, Combe au Moine, Craipillot, En Ergot, Estournelles-Saint-Jacques, Fonteny, Issarts, La Bossière, La Perrière, La Romanée, Lavaut Saint-Jacques, Les Cazetiers, Les Corbeaux, Les Goulots, Petite Chapelle, Petits Cazetiers, Poissenot
|The lieux-dits allowed on a label of Gevrey-Chambertin
|Au Prunier, Au Vellé, Aux Corvées, Aux Echezeaux, Aux Etelois, Baraques, Billard, Carougeot, Champ, Champ Franc, Champerrier du Bas, Champerrier du Dessus, Champs-Chenys, Charreux, Chazière, Chéseaux, Clos Prieur-Bas, Combe de Lavaux, Combes du Bas, Combes du Dessus, Craite-Paille, Creux Brouillard, Croix des Champs, En Champs, En Dérée, En Pallud, En Songe, En Vosne, Es Murots, Grandes Rayes, Grands Champs, Jouise, La Bossière, La Brunelle, La Burie, La Justice, La Marie, La Nouroy, La Platière, Le Carré Rougeaud, Le Créot, Le Fourneau, Les Cercueils, Les Champs Perriers, Les Crais, Les Croisettes, Les Epointures, Les Evocelles, Les Gueulepines, Les Jeunes Rois, Les Journaux, Les Marchais, Les Seuvrées, Meix des Ouches, Meix-Bas, Mévelle, Pince-Vin, Pressonnier, Puits de la Baraque, Reniard, Roncevie, Sylvie, Tamisot, Vignes Belles, Village
|Colours and grape varieties
|Red only: pinot noir. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) chardonnay, pinot blanc or pinot gris
|Area assigned for production
|445.4 ha, red wine only, including 85.5 classed as 1er cru.
(411 actually in production in 2017)
|Maximum yield per hectare
|Villages: 50 hl/ha
Premier cru: 48 hl/ha
|2018 Crop
|Villages: 15,263 hectolitres
Premier cru: 3,461 hectolitres
1 hectolitre (hl) = 100 litres = 133 bottles
Source: BIVB