Map

Category Communal/Village appellation since 08/12/1936.

Fixin village profile

Wines from this appellation can also claim the apellations (labels) of Côte de Nuits Villages, Bourgogne Côte d’Or & Bourgogne. The Fixin AOC has premier cru climats; the list shown below

Commune(s) of production Côte d’Or > Brochon + Fixin

– for premier cru climats this appellation may be followed either by the words Premier Cru, or by the name of the climat of origin, or both

– for climats not classed as premier cru by the name of the climat alone.

The 6 climats classed as premier cru Arvelets, Clos de la Perrière, Clos du Chapitre, Clos Napoléon, Hervelets, Le Meix Bas

Fixin has some complications: Arvelets may also be sold as Hervelets, but not vice-versa! Le Meix Bas may also be (and in practice always is!) labelled as Les Hervelets, but not vice versa! There are an additional two (potential) 1er crus – En Suchot & Queue de Hareng – in practice, both are incorporated into the Clos de la Perrière

Villages ‘Lieux-Dits’ allowed on labels Aux Boutoillottes, Aux Brûlées, Aux Cheminots, Aux Herbues, Aux Petits Crais, Aux Prés, Aux Vignois, Champs de Vosger, Champs Pennebaut, Champs Perdrix, Clémenfert, En Chenailla, En Clomée, En Combe Roy, En Coton, En Créchelin, En l’Olivier, En Tabeillion, Fixey, La Cocarde, La Croix Blanche, La Place, La Sorgentière, La Vionne, Le Clos, Le Poirier Gaillard, Le Réchaux, Le Rozier, Le Village, Les Basses Chenevières, Les Boudières, Les Champs des Charmes, Les Champs Tions, Les Chenevières, Les clos, Les Crais, Les Crais de Chêne, Les Echalais, Les Entre Deux Velles, Les Fondements, Les Foussottes, Les Germets, Les Gibassier, Les Herbues, Les Mogottes, Les Ormeaux, Les Petits Crais, Les Portes-Feuilles, Les Tellières, Les Treuilles, Les Vignes aux Grands, Meix Trouhant, Pommier Rougeot

Colours and grape varieties Red: pinot noir. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) chardonnay, pinot blanc & pinot gris

No Rosé

White: chardonnay and/or pinot blanc

Area in production Assigned:

132 ha, red and white, of which a further 21 ha are classed Premier Cru.

Maximum yield per hectare Red Villages – 50 hl/ha

White Villages– 57 hl/ha

Red Premier Cru – 48 hl/ha

White Premier Cru– 55 hl/ha