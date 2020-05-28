AOC Echézeaux

MapGrands & Echézeaux
CategoryGrand Cru appellation since 31/07/1937.
Wines from this appellation can also claim the apellations of Vosne-Romanée 1er Cru, Vosne-Romanée, Bourgogne Côte d’Or, Bourgogne.
Commune(s) of productionCôte d’Or, Flagey-Echézeaux:
Alternative spellings of Echezeaux, Échézeaux and Échezeaux. The following climats are known, but may not appear on the label (though some do!):
Clos-St-Denis, Echézeaux du Dessus, En Orveaux, Les Beaux Monts Bas, Les Champs Traversins, Les Cruots ou Vignes Blanches, Les Loächausses, Les Poulaillères, Les Quartiers de Nuits, Les Rouges du Bas, Les Treux
Climats classed as premier cruNone
Colours and grape varietiesRed only: pinot noir. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) chardonnay, pinot blanc, pinot gris
Area in productionAssigned: 36.26 ha
Maximum yield per hectareRed – 42 hl/ha
2018 CropRed: 1,367 hectolitres
1 hectolitre (hl) = 100 litres = 133 bottles
back to appellations

Source: BIVB

Burgundy Report

Burgundy Report

Big Red Diary overview

Burgundy Reports overview

Latest Reports:

Translate »

You are using an outdated browser. Please update your browser to view this website correctly: https://browsehappy.com/;