AOC Echézeaux

Commune(s) of production

Côte d’Or, Flagey-Echézeaux:

Alternative spellings of Echezeaux, Échézeaux and Échezeaux. The following climats are known, but may not appear on the label (though some do!):

Clos-St-Denis, Echézeaux du Dessus, En Orveaux, Les Beaux Monts Bas, Les Champs Traversins, Les Cruots ou Vignes Blanches, Les Loächausses, Les Poulaillères, Les Quartiers de Nuits, Les Rouges du Bas, Les Treux