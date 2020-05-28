AOC Echézeaux

|Map
|Category
|Grand Cru appellation since 31/07/1937.
Wines from this appellation can also claim the apellations of Vosne-Romanée 1er Cru, Vosne-Romanée, Bourgogne Côte d’Or, Bourgogne.
|Commune(s) of production
|Côte d’Or, Flagey-Echézeaux:
Alternative spellings of Echezeaux, Échézeaux and Échezeaux. The following climats are known, but may not appear on the label (though some do!):
Clos-St-Denis, Echézeaux du Dessus, En Orveaux, Les Beaux Monts Bas, Les Champs Traversins, Les Cruots ou Vignes Blanches, Les Loächausses, Les Poulaillères, Les Quartiers de Nuits, Les Rouges du Bas, Les Treux
|Climats classed as premier cru
|None
|Colours and grape varieties
|Red only: pinot noir. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) chardonnay, pinot blanc, pinot gris
|Area in production
|Assigned: 36.26 ha
|Maximum yield per hectare
|Red – 42 hl/ha
|2018 Crop
|Red: 1,367 hectolitres
1 hectolitre (hl) = 100 litres = 133 bottles
Source: BIVB