AOC Crémant de Bourgogne

|Regional appellation since 17/10/1975
The appellation also includes rosé wines.
|Commune(s) of production
|384 communes:
Department of Yonne : 54 communes
Department of Côte d’Or : 91 communes
Department of Saône et Loire : 154 communes
Department of Rhône : 85 communes
|Climats classed as premier cru:
|None
|Colours and grape varieties
|White & Rosé: Main varieties are Pinot Noir and Chardonnay (minimum 30%). Secondary varieties include: Gamay (20% maximum), Aligoté, Melon, Sacy
|Potential area of production
|The whole of greater Burgundy – 49,500 hectares – is potentially available. In practice a little over 2,000 hecatres is currently in use for this wine
|Maximum yield per hectare
|Whites and rosés 90 hl
|2018 declared volume:
|White & Rosé: 225,699 hectolitres
1 hectolitre (hl) = 100 litres = 133 bottles
Source: BIVB