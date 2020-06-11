AOC Crémant de Bourgogne

CategoryRegional appellation since 17/10/1975
The appellation also includes rosé wines.
Commune(s) of production384 communes:
Department of Yonne : 54 communes
Department of Côte d’Or : 91 communes
Department of Saône et Loire : 154 communes
Department of Rhône : 85 communes
Climats classed as premier cru:None
Colours and grape varietiesWhite & Rosé: Main varieties are Pinot Noir and Chardonnay (minimum 30%). Secondary varieties include: Gamay (20% maximum), Aligoté, Melon, Sacy
Potential area of productionThe whole of greater Burgundy – 49,500 hectares – is potentially available. In practice a little over 2,000 hecatres is currently in use for this wine
Maximum yield per hectareWhites and rosés 90 hl
2018 declared volume:White & Rosé: 225,699 hectolitres
1 hectolitre (hl) = 100 litres = 133 bottles
