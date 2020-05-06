AOC Côteaux Bourguignons

|Category
|Regional/Generic appellation since 23/11/2011
Since 23 November 2011, this is the label that has gradually superceded the old labels of Bourgogne Ordinaire and Bourgogne Grand Ordinaire
|Commune(s) of production
|384 communes:
Department of Yonne : 54 communes
Department of Côte d’Or : 91 communes
Department of Saône et Loire : 154 communes
Department of Rhône : 85 communes
|Climats classed as premier cru:
|None
|Colours and grape varieties
|Reds: gamay, pinot noir, césar (only in the département of the Yonne). Additional ‘accessory’ varieties include (10% maximum) aligoté, chardonnay, gamay de Bouze, gamay de Chaudenay, melon, pinot blanc, pinot gris.
Rosé: Gamay, pinot gris, pinot noir, césar (only in the département of the Yonne). Additional ‘accessory’ varieties include (10% maximum) aligoté, chardonnay, melon, pinot blanc.
Whites: principally aligoté, chardonnay, melon (Melon de Bourgogne), pinot blanc, pinot gris.
|Area in production
|49,500 hectares
|Maximum yield per hectare
|Reds: 64 hectolitres
Rosé: 64 hectolitres
Whites: 72 hectolitres
|2018 crop
|Red: 10,633 hectolitres
Rosé: 1,767 hectolitres
Whites: 1,932 hectolitres
Source: BIVB