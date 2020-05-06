AOC Côteaux Bourguignons

Category Regional/Generic appellation since 23/11/2011

Since 23 November 2011, this is the label that has gradually superceded the old labels of Bourgogne Ordinaire and Bourgogne Grand Ordinaire

Commune(s) of production 384 communes:

Department of Yonne : 54 communes

Department of Côte d’Or : 91 communes

Department of Saône et Loire : 154 communes

Department of Rhône : 85 communes

Climats classed as premier cru: None

Colours and grape varieties Reds: gamay, pinot noir, césar (only in the département of the Yonne). Additional ‘accessory’ varieties include (10% maximum) aligoté, chardonnay, gamay de Bouze, gamay de Chaudenay, melon, pinot blanc, pinot gris.

Rosé: Gamay, pinot gris, pinot noir, césar (only in the département of the Yonne). Additional ‘accessory’ varieties include (10% maximum) aligoté, chardonnay, melon, pinot blanc.

Whites: principally aligoté, chardonnay, melon (Melon de Bourgogne), pinot blanc, pinot gris.

Area in production 49,500 hectares

Maximum yield per hectare Reds: 64 hectolitres

Rosé: 64 hectolitres

Whites: 72 hectolitres