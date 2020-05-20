AOC Côte de Beaune

|Category
|Communal/Village appellation since 31/07/1937
A lesser seen label as it is typically more attractive to label as the village name – Beaune…
|Commune(s) of production
|Côte-d’Or, Beaune:
Not to be confused with Côte de Beaune Villages which is for the villages around Beaune. This label is for Beaune climats, usually higher on the ‘Mountain of Beaune’ but and can also incorporate declassified Beaune 1er cru…
|Climats classed as premier cru
|None
|Colours and grape varieties
|Red: Pinot noir. Additional ‘accessory’ grapes (15% maximum) are chardonnay, pinot blanc & pinot gris
White: Chardonnay, pinot blanc. Additional accessory grapes (10% maximim) pinot gris
|Potential area of production
|66.1 hectares
|Maximum yield per hectare
|Red: 50 hl
White: 57 hl
|2018 crop
|Red: 519 hectolitres (2017)
White: 797 hectolitres
1 hectolitre (hl) = 100 litres = 133 bottles
Source: BIVB