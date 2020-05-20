AOC Côte de Beaune-Villages

|Category
|Communal/Village appellation since 31/07/1937
A lesser seen label as it is typically more attractive to label as the village name – unless you are blending different village wines from the communes below…
|Commune(s) of production
|16 communes north and south of Beaune:
Côte-d’Or: Auxey-Duresses, Blagny, Chassagne-Montrachet, Chorey-lès-Beaune, Ladoix-Serrigny, Meursault, Pernand-Vergelesses, Puligny-Montrachet, St.Aubin, St.Romain, Santenay, Savigny-lès-Beaune.
Saône-et-Loire: Cheilly-lès-Maranges, Dezize-lès-Maranges, Remigny, Sampigny-lès-Maranges.
|Climats classed as premier cru
|None
|Colours and grape varieties
|Reds only: Pinot noir. Additional ‘accessory’ grapes (15% maximum) are chardonnay, pinot blanc & pinot gris
|Potential area of production
|44.4 hectares
|Maximum yield per hectare
|Red: 50 hl
|2018 crop
|Red: 43 hectolitres
1 hectolitre (hl) = 100 litres = 133 bottles
Source: BIVB