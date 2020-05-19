AOC Corton

CategoryGrand Cru appellation since 31/07/1937
Commune(s) of production3 communes:
Pernand-Vergelesses, Aloxe-Corton & Ladoix-Serrigny and may be produced from the climats of Basses Mourottes, En Charlemagne, Hautes Mourottes, La Vigne-au-Saint, Le Charlemagne, Le Clos du Roi, Le Corton, Le Meix Lallemand, Le Rognet et Corton, Les Bressandes, Les Chaumes, Les Chaumes et la Voierosse, Les Combes, Les Fiètres, Les Grandes Lolières, Les Grèves, Les Languettes, Les Maréchaudes, Les Meix, Les Moutottes, Les Paulands, Les Perrières, Les Pougets, Les Renardes, Les Vergennes.
The white Corton comes mainly from Vergennes and Languettes, but any of the ‘non-Corton-Charlemagne’ climats when planted to white could take a Corton (Blanc) label.
Climats classed as premier cruNone – all grand cru.
The wine may be declassified to Pernand, Aloxe or Ladoix 1er cru, or Pernand, Aloxe or Ladoix villages (both depending on which climat), or Bourgogne Côte d’Or or Bourgogne.
Colours and grape varietiesRed: Pinot noir. Additional ‘accessory’ grape (10% maximum) Chardonnay, Pinot blanc, Pinot gris
White: Chardonnay (90% minimum). Additional ‘accessory’ grape (10% maximum) pinot blanc.
Potential area of production160.2 hectares
Maximum yield per hectareRed: 42 hl
White: 48 hl
2018 cropRed: 3,321 hectolitres
White: 183 hectolitres
1 hectolitre (hl) = 100 litres = 133 bottles
Source: BIVB

