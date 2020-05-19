AOC Corton

|Map
|Grand Cru appellation since 31/07/1937
|Commune(s) of production
|3 communes:
Pernand-Vergelesses, Aloxe-Corton & Ladoix-Serrigny and may be produced from the climats of Basses Mourottes, En Charlemagne, Hautes Mourottes, La Vigne-au-Saint, Le Charlemagne, Le Clos du Roi, Le Corton, Le Meix Lallemand, Le Rognet et Corton, Les Bressandes, Les Chaumes, Les Chaumes et la Voierosse, Les Combes, Les Fiètres, Les Grandes Lolières, Les Grèves, Les Languettes, Les Maréchaudes, Les Meix, Les Moutottes, Les Paulands, Les Perrières, Les Pougets, Les Renardes, Les Vergennes.
The white Corton comes mainly from Vergennes and Languettes, but any of the ‘non-Corton-Charlemagne’ climats when planted to white could take a Corton (Blanc) label.
|Climats classed as premier cru
|None – all grand cru.
The wine may be declassified to Pernand, Aloxe or Ladoix 1er cru, or Pernand, Aloxe or Ladoix villages (both depending on which climat), or Bourgogne Côte d’Or or Bourgogne.
|Colours and grape varieties
|Red: Pinot noir. Additional ‘accessory’ grape (10% maximum) Chardonnay, Pinot blanc, Pinot gris
White: Chardonnay (90% minimum). Additional ‘accessory’ grape (10% maximum) pinot blanc.
|Potential area of production
|160.2 hectares
|Maximum yield per hectare
|Red: 42 hl
White: 48 hl
|2018 crop
|Red: 3,321 hectolitres
White: 183 hectolitres
1 hectolitre (hl) = 100 litres = 133 bottles
