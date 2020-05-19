AOC Corton

Commune(s) of production

3 communes:

Pernand-Vergelesses, Aloxe-Corton & Ladoix-Serrigny and may be produced from the climats of Basses Mourottes, En Charlemagne, Hautes Mourottes, La Vigne-au-Saint, Le Charlemagne, Le Clos du Roi, Le Corton, Le Meix Lallemand, Le Rognet et Corton, Les Bressandes, Les Chaumes, Les Chaumes et la Voierosse, Les Combes, Les Fiètres, Les Grandes Lolières, Les Grèves, Les Languettes, Les Maréchaudes, Les Meix, Les Moutottes, Les Paulands, Les Perrières, Les Pougets, Les Renardes, Les Vergennes.

The white Corton comes mainly from Vergennes and Languettes, but any of the ‘non-Corton-Charlemagne’ climats when planted to white could take a Corton (Blanc) label.