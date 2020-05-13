AOC Corton-Charlemagne

CategoryGrand Cru appellation since 31/07/1937
Commune(s) of production3 communes:
Pernand-Vergelesses, Aloxe-Corton & Ladoix-Serrigny and may be produced from the climats of Basses Mourottes, En Charlemagne, Hautes Mourottes, Le Charlemagne, Le Corton, Les Languettes, Les Pougets & Les Renardes. Unlike the (red) Corton appellation, the name of the climat is not mentioned on the label.
Climats classed as premier cruNone – all grand cru.
The wine may be declassified to Pernand, Aloxe or Ladoix 1er cru, or Pernand, Aloxe or Ladoix villages (both depending on which climat), or Bourgogne Côte d’Or or Bourgogne.
Colours and grape varietiesWhite only: Chardonnay (90% minimum). Additional ‘accessory’ grape (10% maximum) pinot blanc.
Potential area of production71.88 hectares allowed for Corton-Charlemagne
Maximum yield per hectareWhite: 48 hl
2018 cropWhite: 2,850 hectolitres
1 hectolitre (hl) = 100 litres = 133 bottles
