AOC Corton-Charlemagne

|Map
|Category
|Grand Cru appellation since 31/07/1937
|Commune(s) of production
|3 communes:
Pernand-Vergelesses, Aloxe-Corton & Ladoix-Serrigny and may be produced from the climats of Basses Mourottes, En Charlemagne, Hautes Mourottes, Le Charlemagne, Le Corton, Les Languettes, Les Pougets & Les Renardes. Unlike the (red) Corton appellation, the name of the climat is not mentioned on the label.
|Climats classed as premier cru
|None – all grand cru.
The wine may be declassified to Pernand, Aloxe or Ladoix 1er cru, or Pernand, Aloxe or Ladoix villages (both depending on which climat), or Bourgogne Côte d’Or or Bourgogne.
|Colours and grape varieties
|White only: Chardonnay (90% minimum). Additional ‘accessory’ grape (10% maximum) pinot blanc.
|Potential area of production
|71.88 hectares allowed for Corton-Charlemagne
|Maximum yield per hectare
|White: 48 hl
|2018 crop
|White: 2,850 hectolitres
1 hectolitre (hl) = 100 litres = 133 bottles
|back to appellations
Source: BIVB