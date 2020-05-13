AOC Corton-Charlemagne

Commune(s) of production

3 communes:

Pernand-Vergelesses, Aloxe-Corton & Ladoix-Serrigny and may be produced from the climats of Basses Mourottes, En Charlemagne, Hautes Mourottes, Le Charlemagne, Le Corton, Les Languettes, Les Pougets & Les Renardes. Unlike the (red) Corton appellation, the name of the climat is not mentioned on the label.