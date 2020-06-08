AOC Clos Vougeot

Mapclos de vougeot
CategoryGrand Cru appellation since 31/07/1937.
Or alternatively Clos de Vougeot. A real Clos in the Côte de Nuits which also encloses the château of the Clos Vougeot – the largest clos in Burgundy with approximately 90 different owners of vines.
Commune(s) of productionCôte d’Or; Vougeot
Other labels allowed: Vougeot 1er Cru, Vougeot, Bourgogne Côte d’Or, Bourgogne
Climats classed as premier cruNone, all grand cru
As you will note from the map linked above, there are multiple ‘climats’ noted in Clos – officially they are not allowed on the label, but for many years Gros Frère et Soeur included ‘Musigni’ and others are starting to follow their lead. Currently this is tolerated.
Colours and grape varietiesRed: pinot noir. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) chardonnay, pinot blanc or pinot gris
No Rosé
No White
Area in productionAssigned:
50.97 ha, red only.
Maximum yield per hectareRed – 42 hl/ha
2018 CropRed: 2,004 hectolitres
1 hectolitre (hl) = 100 litres = 133 bottles
