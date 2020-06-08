AOC Clos Vougeot

|Map
|Grand Cru appellation since 31/07/1937.
Or alternatively Clos de Vougeot. A real Clos in the Côte de Nuits which also encloses the château of the Clos Vougeot – the largest clos in Burgundy with approximately 90 different owners of vines.
|Commune(s) of production
|Côte d’Or; Vougeot
Other labels allowed: Vougeot 1er Cru, Vougeot, Bourgogne Côte d’Or, Bourgogne
|Climats classed as premier cru
|None, all grand cru
As you will note from the map linked above, there are multiple ‘climats’ noted in Clos – officially they are not allowed on the label, but for many years Gros Frère et Soeur included ‘Musigni’ and others are starting to follow their lead. Currently this is tolerated.
|Colours and grape varieties
|Red: pinot noir. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) chardonnay, pinot blanc or pinot gris
No Rosé
No White
|Area in production
|Assigned:
50.97 ha, red only.
|Maximum yield per hectare
|Red – 42 hl/ha
|2018 Crop
|Red: 2,004 hectolitres
1 hectolitre (hl) = 100 litres = 133 bottles
Source: BIVB