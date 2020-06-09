AOC Clos Saint Denis

MapMorey Grand Crus
CategoryGrand Cru appellation since 08/12/1936.
Commune(s) of productionCôte d’Or: Morey St.Denis
Climats classed as premier cruNone – it is all grand cru. There are four internal climats – Calouère, Clos Saint-Denis, Les Chaffots, Maison Brûlée
Colours and grape varietiesRed: pinot noir. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) chardonnay, pinot blanc or pinot gris
Potential area in production6.63 ha, red wine only.
Maximum yield per hectare42 hl/ha
2018 Crop255 hectolitres
1 hectolitre (hl) = 100 litres = 133 bottles
Source: BIVB

