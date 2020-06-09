AOC Clos des Lambrays

CategoryGrand Cru appellation since 27/04/1981.
Once the land was upgraded to grand cru, then this applies retrospectively to all wine – so if you find a 1970s bottle of Lambrays with a 1er cru label, this 1970s bottle is now classed as grand cru, despite its label.
Commune(s) of productionCôte d’Or: Morey St.Denis
Climats classed as premier cruNone – it is all grand cru. There are three internal climats – Clos des Lambrays, Les Bouchots, Meix-Rentier
Colours and grape varietiesRed: pinot noir. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) chardonnay, pinot blanc or pinot gris
Area in production8.84 ha, red wine only.
Maximum yield per hectare35 hl/ha
2018 Crop313 hectolitres
1 hectolitre (hl) = 100 litres = 133 bottles
Source: BIVB

