AOC Clos de Tart

|Grand Cru appellation since 04/01/1939.
|Commune(s) of production
|Côte d’Or: Morey St.Denis
|Climats classed as premier cru
|None – it is all grand cru. There is just one internal climat – Clos de Tart
|Colours and grape varieties
|Red: pinot noir. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (5% maximum) chardonnay, pinot blanc or pinot gris
|Area in production
|7.53 ha, red wine only.
|Maximum yield per hectare
|35 hl/ha
|2018 Crop
|232 hectolitres
1 hectolitre (hl) = 100 litres = 133 bottles
