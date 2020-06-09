AOC Clos de la Roche

Climats classed as premier cru

None – it is all grand cru. There are seven internal climats – Clos de la Roche, Les Chabiots, Les Fremières, Les Froichots, Les Genavrières, Les Mochamps, Monts Luisants

The surface area has evolved from the original 4.57 hectares in 1936 and only Clos de la Roche climate, first to 15.35 hectares including the adjoining climates, then in 1971 to 16.90 hectares after the reclassification of part of the Les Genavrières and Chaffots climates.