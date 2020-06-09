AOC Clos de la Roche

|Map
|Category
|Grand Cru appellation since 08/12/1936.
|Commune(s) of production
|Côte d’Or: Morey St.Denis
|Climats classed as premier cru
|None – it is all grand cru. There are seven internal climats – Clos de la Roche, Les Chabiots, Les Fremières, Les Froichots, Les Genavrières, Les Mochamps, Monts Luisants
The surface area has evolved from the original 4.57 hectares in 1936 and only Clos de la Roche climate, first to 15.35 hectares including the adjoining climates, then in 1971 to 16.90 hectares after the reclassification of part of the Les Genavrières and Chaffots climates.
|Colours and grape varieties
|Red: pinot noir. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) chardonnay, pinot blanc or pinot gris
|Potential area in production
|16.9 ha, red wine only.
|Maximum yield per hectare
|42 hl/ha
|2018 Crop
|644 hectolitres
1 hectolitre (hl) = 100 litres = 133 bottles
Source: BIVB