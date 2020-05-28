AOC Chorey-lès-Beaune

Map

Category Communal/Village appellation since 31/07/1937.

Wines from this appellation can also claim the apellations of Côte de Beaune Villages, Bourgogne Côte d’Or and Bourgogne.

Commune(s) of production Côte d’Or, Chorey-lès-Beaune:

The following climats are entitled to this appellation and may appear on the label:

Aux Clous, Champs Piétant, Confrelin, La Maladérotte, Le Grand, Le Grand Saussy, Les Beaumonts, Les Bons Ores, Les Champs Longs, Les Closeaux, Les Crais, Les Grandes Rêpes, Les Pertuisotes, Les Petites Rêpes, Les Ratosses, Petits Champs Longs, Pièce du Chapitre, Plantes des Plantes, Poirier Malchaussé, Saussy, Trot Garnier, Tue-Boeuf

Climats classed as premier cru None

Colours and grape varieties Red: pinot noir. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) chardonnay, pinot blanc or pinot gris

No Rosé

White: chardonnay and/or pinot blanc, with an ‘accessory’ grape (10% maximum) of pinot gris

Area in production Assigned: 154.42 ha

In production: 133.5 ha

Maximum yield per hectare Red – 50 hl/ha

White – 57 hl/ha