AOC Chevalier-Montrachet

Map:
CategoryGrand Cru appellation since 31/07/1937
Commune(s) of productionCôte d’Or: Puligny-Montrachet
Climats classed as premier cruNone – all grand cru
Possible labels if declassifiedPuligny-Montrachet 1er Cru, Puligny-Montrachet, Bourgogne Côte d’Or, Bourgogne, Côteaux Bourguignons
Colours and grape varietiesAll white, from Chardonnay
Area in productionAssigned:
7.59 ha, all white wine.
Maximum yield per hectare48 hl
2018 Production357 hectolitres
Source: BIVB

