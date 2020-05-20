AOC Chevalier-Montrachet

|Map:
|Category
|Grand Cru appellation since 31/07/1937
|Commune(s) of production
|Côte d’Or: Puligny-Montrachet
|Climats classed as premier cru
|None – all grand cru
|Possible labels if declassified
|Puligny-Montrachet 1er Cru, Puligny-Montrachet, Bourgogne Côte d’Or, Bourgogne, Côteaux Bourguignons
|Colours and grape varieties
|All white, from Chardonnay
|Area in production
|Assigned:
7.59 ha, all white wine.
|Maximum yield per hectare
|48 hl
|2018 Production
|357 hectolitres
Source: BIVB