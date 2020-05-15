AOC Chassagne-Montrachet

Category

Communal/Village appellation since 31/07/1937 for villages and the latest update was 01/12/1977 for the Premier Crus.

27 November 1879, the village of Chassagne-le-Haut changed its name to Chassagne-Montrachet. Production that was once heavily biased to red wine now sees the pendulum swinging in the opposite direction – no doubt aided by the slightly higher price that a bottle of white fetches, plus the extra yield allowed for chardonnay at harvest – a double win!

Wines from this appellation can also claim the appellation of Côte de Beaune Villages, Bourgogne Côte d’Or and Bourgogne.

This appellation includes the premier cru climats shown below: