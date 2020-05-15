AOC Chassagne-Montrachet

|Map
|Communal/Village appellation since 31/07/1937 for villages and the latest update was 01/12/1977 for the Premier Crus.
27 November 1879, the village of Chassagne-le-Haut changed its name to Chassagne-Montrachet. Production that was once heavily biased to red wine now sees the pendulum swinging in the opposite direction – no doubt aided by the slightly higher price that a bottle of white fetches, plus the extra yield allowed for chardonnay at harvest – a double win!
Wines from this appellation can also claim the appellation of Côte de Beaune Villages, Bourgogne Côte d’Or and Bourgogne.
This appellation includes the premier cru climats shown below:
|Commune(s) of production
|Côte d’Or: Chassagne-Montrachet
Saône et Loire: Remigny for ‘villages’ level wine.
For premier cru climats this appellation may be followed either by the words Premier Cru, or by the name of the climat of origin, or both
– for climats not classed as premier cru by the name of the climat alone.
|55 Climats are classed as premier cru
|Abbaye de Morgeot, Blanchot Dessus, Bois de Chassagne, Cailleret, Champ Jendreau, Chassagne, Chassagne Clos Saint-Jean, Clos Chareau, Clos Pitois, Clos Saint-Jean, Dent de Chien, En Cailleret, En Rémilly, En Virondot, Ez Crets, Ez Crottes, Francemont, Guerchère, La Boudriotte, La Cardeuse, La Chapelle, La Grande Borne, La Grande Montagne, La Maltroie, La Romanée, La Roquemaure, Les Baudines, Les Boirettes, Bondues, Les Brussonnes, Les Champs Gain, Les Chaumées, Les Chaumes, Les Chenevottes, Les Combards, Les Commes, Les Embazées, Les Fairendes, Les Grandes Ruchottes, Les Grands Clos, Les Macherelles, Les Murées, Les Pasquelles, Les Petites Fairendes, Les Petits Clos, Les Places, Les Rebichets, Les Vergers, Morgeot, Petingeret, Tête du Clos, Tonton Marcel, Vide Bourse, Vigne Blanche, Vigne Derrière
|Colours and grape varieties
|Red: pinot noir. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) chardonnay, pinot blanc or pinot gris
No Rosé
White: chardonnay and/or pinot blanc
|Area in production
|Assigned:
338.3 ha, red and white, of which 158.79 ha are classed Premier Cru.
|Maximum yield per hectare
|Red Villages – 50 hl/ha
Red Premier Cru – 48 hl/ha
White Villages– 57 hl/ha
White Premier Cru– 55hl/ha
|2018 Crop
|Red Villages: 3,160 hectolitres
White villages: 5,994 hectolitres
Red Premier Cru: 1,165 hectolitres
White Premier Cru: 6,990 hectolitres
Source: BIVB