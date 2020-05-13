AOC Charlemagne

CategoryGrand Cru appellation since 31/07/1937
Together with Musigny Blanc, the rarest of white Grand Crus. Specifically the climats of Le Charlemagne and En Charlemagne – and they may be blended. There has been a small resurgence for this label from practically zero hl declared in the early 2000s. Most producers opting for the better-known Corton-Charlemagne label, rather than choosing to ‘differentiate.’
Commune(s) of production2 communes:
Pernand-Vergelesses & Aloxe-Corton
Climats classed as premier cruNone – all grand cru.
The wine may be declassified to Pernand or Aloxe 1er cru, or Pernand or Aloxe villages (both depending on which climat), or Bourgogne Côte d’Or or Bourgogne.
Colours and grape varietiesWhite only: Chardonnay (90% minimum). Additional ‘accessory’ grape (10% maximum) pinot blanc.
Potential area of production62.94 of the 71.88 hectares allowed for Corton-Charlemagne
Maximum yield per hectareWhite: 48 hl
2018 cropWhite: 24 hectolitres
1 hectolitre (hl) = 100 litres = 133 bottles
Source: BIVB

