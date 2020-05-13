AOC Charlemagne

Category

Grand Cru appellation since 31/07/1937

Together with Musigny Blanc, the rarest of white Grand Crus. Specifically the climats of Le Charlemagne and En Charlemagne – and they may be blended. There has been a small resurgence for this label from practically zero hl declared in the early 2000s. Most producers opting for the better-known Corton-Charlemagne label, rather than choosing to ‘differentiate.’