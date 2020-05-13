AOC Charlemagne

|Map
|Grand Cru appellation since 31/07/1937
Together with Musigny Blanc, the rarest of white Grand Crus. Specifically the climats of Le Charlemagne and En Charlemagne – and they may be blended. There has been a small resurgence for this label from practically zero hl declared in the early 2000s. Most producers opting for the better-known Corton-Charlemagne label, rather than choosing to ‘differentiate.’
|Commune(s) of production
|2 communes:
Pernand-Vergelesses & Aloxe-Corton
|Climats classed as premier cru
|None – all grand cru.
The wine may be declassified to Pernand or Aloxe 1er cru, or Pernand or Aloxe villages (both depending on which climat), or Bourgogne Côte d’Or or Bourgogne.
|Colours and grape varieties
|White only: Chardonnay (90% minimum). Additional ‘accessory’ grape (10% maximum) pinot blanc.
|Potential area of production
|62.94 of the 71.88 hectares allowed for Corton-Charlemagne
|Maximum yield per hectare
|White: 48 hl
|2018 crop
|White: 24 hectolitres
1 hectolitre (hl) = 100 litres = 133 bottles
Source: BIVB