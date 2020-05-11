AOC Chapelle-Chambertin

|Map
|Grand Cru appellation since 31/07/1937.
Wines from this appellation can also claim the appellations of Gevrey-Chambertin 1er Cru, Gevrey-Chambertin, Bourgogne Côte d’Or or Bourgogne.
|Commune(s) of production
|Côte d’Or: Gevrey-Chambertin
|Climats classed as premier cru
|None – it is all grand cru – but Chapelle-Chambertin has 2 sub-climats that don’t appear on labels; En la Chapelle (or Chapelle Haute) and Les Gémeaux
|Colours and grape varieties
|Red: pinot noir. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) chardonnay, pinot blanc or pinot gris
|Area in production
|5.49 ha, red wine only.
|Maximum yield per hectare
|45 hl/ha
|2018 Crop
|195 hectolitres
Source: BIVB