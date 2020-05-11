AOC Chambolle-Musigny

Map

Category Communal/Village appellation since 11/09/1936.

Wines from this appellation can also claim the apellation of Bourgogne Côte d’Or or Bourgogne.

This appellation includes the premier cru climats shown below:

Commune(s) of production Côte d’Or: Chambolle-Musigny

For premier cru climats this appellation may be followed either by the words Premier Cru, or by the name of the climat of origin, or both

– for climats not classed as premier cru by the name of the climat alone.

Climats classed as premier cru

(many only partly) 24 climats:

Aux Beaux Bruns in part (1.54 ha), Aux Combottes in part (0.83 ha), Aux Echanges in part (0.93 ha), Derrière la Grange (0.47 ha), La Combe d’Orveau* in part (2.38 ha), Les Amoureuses (5.4 ha), Les Baudes (3.42 ha), Les Borniques (1.43 ha), Les Carrières in part (0.53 ha), Les Chabiots (1.5 ha), Les Charmes (9.32 ha), Les Chatelots (2.96 ha), Les Combottes in part (1.55 ha), Les Cras in part (3.45 ha), Les Feusselottes in part (4.4 ha), Les Fuées in part (4.38), Les Groseilles in part (1.34), Les Gruenchers in part (2.82 ha), Les Hauts-Doix (1.74 ha), Les Lavrottes (0.92 ha), Les Noirots (2.85 ha), Les Plantes (2.57 ha), Les Sentiers (4.89 ha), Les Véroilles in part (0.6 ha)

* This climate has four sections, each of which belonging to a different level of appellation: Bourgogne (2 hectares), Chambolle-Musigny (2 hectares), Chambolle-Musigny premier cru (2.38 hectares) and Musigny (0.77 hectare) – it’s the only one in Burgundy!

Colours and grape varieties Red: pinot noir. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) chardonnay, pinot blanc or pinot gris

Area in production 173.03 ha, red only, of which 61.38 ha are classed Premier Cru.

Maximum yield per hectare Red Villages – 50 hl/ha

Red Premier Cru – 48 hl/ha