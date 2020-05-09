AOC Chambertin

CategoryGrand cru appellation since 31/07/1937
Production of Chambertin (12.9 hectares) and Clos de Bèze (15.4 hectares) may be integrated under the label of Chambertin, but Chambertin is not allowed to take the label of Clos de Bèze. Clos de Bèze taking its name from the Cistercian monks of the abbey of Bèze-Fontaine, now Saint-Pierre de Bèze.
Commune(s) of productionCôte d’Or: Gevrey-Chambertin
Climats classed as premier cruNone, but can be declassified to Gevrey-Chambertin 1er Cru, or Gevrey-Chambertin, or Bourgogne Côte d’Or, or Bourgogne
Colours and grape varietiesRed only: pinot noir. Additional ‘accessory’ grapes (15% maximum) are chardonnay, pinot blanc, pinot gris.
Potential area of production28.29 hectares
Maximum yield per hectareRed: 42 hl
2018 cropRed: 528 hectolitres
Source: BIVB

