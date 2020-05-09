AOC Chambertin

Category

Grand cru appellation since 31/07/1937

Production of Chambertin (12.9 hectares) and Clos de Bèze (15.4 hectares) may be integrated under the label of Chambertin, but Chambertin is not allowed to take the label of Clos de Bèze. Clos de Bèze taking its name from the Cistercian monks of the abbey of Bèze-Fontaine, now Saint-Pierre de Bèze.