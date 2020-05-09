AOC Chambertin Clos de Bèze

|Category
|Grand cru appellation since 31/07/1937
Clos de Bèze may be integrated under the label of Chambertin, but Chambertin is not allowed to take the label of Clos de Bèze. Clos de Bèze taking its name from the Cistercian monks of the abbey of Bèze-Fontaine, now Saint-Pierre de Bèze.
|Commune(s) of production
|Côte d’Or: Gevrey-Chambertin
|Climats classed as premier cru
|None, but can be declassified to Gevrey-Chambertin 1er Cru, or Gevrey-Chambertin, or Bourgogne Côte d’Or, or Bourgogne
|Colours and grape varieties
|Red only: pinot noir. Additional ‘accessory’ grapes (15% maximum) are chardonnay, pinot blanc, pinot gris.
|Potential area of production
|15.39 hectares
|Maximum yield per hectare
|Red: 42 hl
|2018 crop
|Red: 599 hectolitres
