AOC Chablis

CategoryVillage/Communal appellation since 13/01/1938
With 79 climats classed as premier cru and 7 climats classed as Grand cru
Commune(s) of productionYonne. 17 communes:
Beine, Béru, Chablis, La Chapelle-Vaupelteigne, Chemilly sur Serein, Chichée, Collan, Courgis, Fleys, Fontenay près Chablis, Lignorelles, Ligny le Châtel, Maligny, Poilly-sur-Serein, Saint-Cyr les Colons, Villy, Viviers.
Climats classed as premier cruSee here
Colours and grape varietiesWhite: chardonnay (Beaunoise as sometimes called in the region)
Potential area of production2,800 hectares
Maximum yield per hectareWhite: 60 hl
2018 crop215,166 hectolitres
back to appellations

Source: BIVB

Burgundy Report

Burgundy Report

Big Red Diary overview

Burgundy Reports overview

Latest Reports:

Translate »

You are using an outdated browser. Please update your browser to view this website correctly: https://browsehappy.com/;