AOC Chablis

|Category
|Village/Communal appellation since 13/01/1938
With 79 climats classed as premier cru and 7 climats classed as Grand cru
|Commune(s) of production
|Yonne. 17 communes:
Beine, Béru, Chablis, La Chapelle-Vaupelteigne, Chemilly sur Serein, Chichée, Collan, Courgis, Fleys, Fontenay près Chablis, Lignorelles, Ligny le Châtel, Maligny, Poilly-sur-Serein, Saint-Cyr les Colons, Villy, Viviers.
|Climats classed as premier cru
|Colours and grape varieties
|White: chardonnay (Beaunoise as sometimes called in the region)
|Potential area of production
|2,800 hectares
|Maximum yield per hectare
|White: 60 hl
|2018 crop
|215,166 hectolitres
Source: BIVB