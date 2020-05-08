AOC Chablis Grand Cru

Climats classed as grand cru

There are seven official grand cru climats.

An eigth ‘climat’ exists which takes the grand cru label:

The seven are: Blanchot 12.7 ha, Bougros 15 ha, Grenouilles 9.4 ha, Les Clos 25.9 ha, Preuses 10.8 ha, Valmur 10.5 ha, Vaudésir 15.4 ha

The eight is La Moutonne (fully owned by Albert Bichot’s Domaine Long-Depaquit), a 2.35 ha parcel that straddles mainly Vaudésir and a little Preuses; granted the right by the INAO to use the name ‘La Moutonne’ instead of Vaudésir in 1952 – but curiously never officially recognized as a grand cru climat by publication in the INAO’s Official Journal.