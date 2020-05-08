AOC Chablis Grand Cru

CategoryGrand Cru appellation since 13/01/1938
There is one single appellation – Chablis Grand Cru – the individual climats do not have individual/seperate AOCs.
Commune(s) of productionYonne.
1 commune: Chablis
Climats classed as grand cruThere are seven official grand cru climats.
An eigth ‘climat’ exists which takes the grand cru label:
The seven are: Blanchot 12.7 ha, Bougros 15 ha, Grenouilles 9.4 ha, Les Clos 25.9 ha, Preuses 10.8 ha, Valmur 10.5 ha, Vaudésir 15.4 ha
The eight is La Moutonne (fully owned by Albert Bichot’s Domaine Long-Depaquit), a 2.35 ha parcel that straddles mainly Vaudésir and a little Preuses; granted the right by the INAO to use the name ‘La Moutonne’ instead of Vaudésir in 1952 – but curiously never officially recognized as a grand cru climat by publication in the INAO’s Official Journal.
Colours and grape varietiesWhite: chardonnay (Beaunoise as sometimes called in the region)
Potential area of production100.12 hectares
Maximum yield per hectareWhite: 54 hl
2018 crop5,418 hectolitres
Source: BIVB

