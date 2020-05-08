AOC Bouzeron

|Category
|Communal/Village appellation since 17/02/1998
A replacement for the older ‘Bourgogne aligoté Bouzeron’ appellation which was in place since 07/03/1979. Previously the wine from here took the Bourgogne aligoté label (since 31/07/1937)
|Commune(s) of production
|Saône et Loire (Côte Chalonnaise):
Bouzeron & Chassey-le-Camp
|Climats classed as premier cru
|None
|Colours and grape varieties
|White: aligoté
|Potential area of production
|102 hectares (not all planted)
|Maximum yield per hectare
|White: 65 hl
|2018 crop
|3,463 hectolitres
