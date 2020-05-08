AOC Bouzeron

CategoryCommunal/Village appellation since 17/02/1998
A replacement for the older ‘Bourgogne aligoté Bouzeron’ appellation which was in place since 07/03/1979. Previously the wine from here took the Bourgogne aligoté label (since 31/07/1937)
Commune(s) of productionSaône et Loire (Côte Chalonnaise):
Bouzeron & Chassey-le-Camp
Climats classed as premier cruNone
Colours and grape varietiesWhite: aligoté
Potential area of production102 hectares (not all planted)
Maximum yield per hectareWhite: 65 hl
2018 crop3,463 hectolitres
Source: BIVB

