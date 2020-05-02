AOC Bourgogne

|Category
|Regional appellation since 31/07/1937
The appellations Bourgogne Clairet and Bourgogne Rosé (effectively the same) are reserved for wines grown in the area of the Bourgogne appellation and follow the same rules as the red wines of this appellation.
|Commune(s) of production
|384 communes:
Department of Yonne : 54 communes
Department of Côte d’Or : 91 communes
Department of Saône et Loire : 154 communes
Department of Rhône : 85 communes
|Climats classed as premier cru:
|None
|Colours and grape varieties
|Reds & Rosés: mainly Pinot, also César and some remnants of Tressot in the Yonne, Gamay for wines from the 10 crus of Beaujolais.
Whites: Chardonnay.
In white, the authorized grape varieties are chardonnay and Pinot blanc. In red, the authorized grape variety is Pinot noir and its varieties, but it is still possible to add up to 15% chardonnay, gamay, pinot blanc or pinot gris as an accessory variety. Since May 6 1946, gamay from the appellations: Brouilly, Chénas, Chiroubles, Côtes de Brouilly, Fleurie, Juliénas, Morgon, Moulin-à-Vent, Régnié, Saint-Amour, is allowed up to a maximum of 30%. César is allowed only in the department of Yonne, with a 10% maximum.
On October 14 1943, a decree created the appellation Bourgogne clairet or rosé.
The decree of October 30 2017 removed the white grape varieties of aligoté, melon and sacy and the red grape varieties aligoté and tressot from the allowed grape varieties for Bourgogne Rouge, Rosé and Blanc.
|Area in production
|49,500 hectares
|Maximum yield per hectare
|Reds and rosés 55 hl
Whites 60 hl
|Annual average crop
|5 year averages (2008-2012):
Red 200,812 hectolitres
White 176,194 hectolitres
Rosé 3,665 hectolitres
