AOC Bourgogne

Colours and grape varieties

Reds & Rosés: mainly Pinot, also César and some remnants of Tressot in the Yonne, Gamay for wines from the 10 crus of Beaujolais.

Whites: Chardonnay.

In white, the authorized grape varieties are chardonnay and Pinot blanc. In red, the authorized grape variety is Pinot noir and its varieties, but it is still possible to add up to 15% chardonnay, gamay, pinot blanc or pinot gris as an accessory variety. Since May 6 1946, gamay from the appellations: Brouilly, Chénas, Chiroubles, Côtes de Brouilly, Fleurie, Juliénas, Morgon, Moulin-à-Vent, Régnié, Saint-Amour, is allowed up to a maximum of 30%. César is allowed only in the department of Yonne, with a 10% maximum.

On October 14 1943, a decree created the appellation Bourgogne clairet or rosé.

The decree of October 30 2017 removed the white grape varieties of aligoté, melon and sacy and the red grape varieties aligoté and tressot from the allowed grape varieties for Bourgogne Rouge, Rosé and Blanc.