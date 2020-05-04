AOC Bourgogne Rosé

Category

Regional appellation since 14/10/1943

The appellations Bourgogne Clairet and Bourgogne Rosé (which are interchangeable) are reserved for wines grown in the area of the Bourgogne appellation and follow the same rules as the red wines of this appellation. The appellation of Bourgogne Clairet de Marsannay was rescinded when the communal appellation of Marsannay and Marsannay Rosé came into existence 19/05/1987.