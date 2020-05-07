AOC Bourgogne Passetoutgrains

CategoryRegional/Generic appellation since 31/07/1937
Sometimes simply referenced as PTG.
Commune(s) of production384 communes:
Department of Yonne : 54 communes
Department of Côte d’Or : 91 communes
Department of Saône et Loire : 154 communes
Department of Rhône : 85 communes
Climats classed as premier cruNone
Colours and grape varietiesRed: Gamay (15% minimum), pinot noir (30% minimum). Additional ‘accessory’ grapes (15% maximum) are chardonnay, pinot blanc & pinot gris.
Rosé: pinot noir or pinot gris. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum), chardonnay, pinot blanc
Potential area of production49,500 hectares
Maximum yield per hectareRed: 64 hl
Rosé: 64 hl
2018 cropRed: 13,528 hectolitres
Rosé: 207 hectolitres
Source: BIVB

