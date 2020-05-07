AOC Bourgogne Mousseux

|Category
|Regional/Generic appellation since 16/03/1943
Only for reds. Originally an AOC for all three colours, but on October 17, 1975, the AOC for Crémant de Bourgogne was created for white and rosé wines.
|Commune(s) of production
|384 communes:
Department of Yonne : 54 communes
Department of Côte d’Or : 91 communes
Department of Saône et Loire : 154 communes
Department of Rhône : 85 communes
|Climats classed as premier cru
|None
|Colours and grape varieties
|Red only: Gamay, pinot noir, césar & tressot (only in the Yonne). Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (10% maximum) aligoté, chardonnay, gamay de Bouze, gamay de Chaudenay, melon, pinot blanc, pinot gris.
|Potential area of production
|49,500 hectares
|Maximum yield per hectare
|Red: 64 hl
|2018 crop
|Red: Zero hectolitres
Source: BIVB