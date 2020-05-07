AOC Bourgogne Mousseux

CategoryRegional/Generic appellation since 16/03/1943
Only for reds. Originally an AOC for all three colours, but on October 17, 1975, the AOC for Crémant de Bourgogne was created for white and rosé wines.
Commune(s) of production384 communes:
Department of Yonne : 54 communes
Department of Côte d’Or : 91 communes
Department of Saône et Loire : 154 communes
Department of Rhône : 85 communes
Climats classed as premier cruNone
Colours and grape varietiesRed only: Gamay, pinot noir, césar & tressot (only in the Yonne). Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (10% maximum) aligoté, chardonnay, gamay de Bouze, gamay de Chaudenay, melon, pinot blanc, pinot gris.
Potential area of production49,500 hectares
Maximum yield per hectareRed: 64 hl
2018 cropRed: Zero hectolitres
back to appellations

Source: BIVB

Burgundy Report

Burgundy Report

Big Red Diary overview

Burgundy Reports overview

Latest Reports:

Translate »

You are using an outdated browser. Please update your browser to view this website correctly: https://browsehappy.com/;