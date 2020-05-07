AOC Bourgogne Hautes Côtes de Nuits

|Category
|Regional/Generic appellation since 04/08/1961
|Commune(s) of production
|Vineyards predominantly from 300-400 metres of altitude in the Côte d’Or:
Arcenant, Bévy, Chambolle-Musigny (partly), Chaux, Chevannes, Collonges-lès-Bévy, Curtil-Vergy, l’Etang-Vergy, Flagey-Echezeaux (partly), Magny-lès-Villers (partly as here is the border with Bourgogne Hautes Côtes de Beaune), Marey-lès-Fussey, Messanges, Meuilley, Nuits St.Georges (partly), Premeaux-Prissey (partly), Reulle-Vergy, Segrois, Villars-Fontaine, Villers-la-Faye.
|Climats classed as premier cru
|None
|Colours and grape varieties
|Red: pinot noir. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) chardonnay, pinot blanc, pinot gris
Rosé: pinot noir or pinot gris. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum), chardonnay, pinot blanc
White: chardonnay and/or pinot blanc, with an ‘accessory’ grape (10% maximum) of pinot gris
|Area in production
|655 hectares
|Maximum yield per hectare
|Red: 58 hl
Rosé: 58 hl
White: 66 hl
|2018 crop
|Red: 27,536 hectolitres
Rosé: 74 hectolitres
White: 7,676 hectolitres
