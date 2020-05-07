AOC Bourgogne Hautes Côtes de Nuits

Commune(s) of production

Vineyards predominantly from 300-400 metres of altitude in the Côte d’Or:

Arcenant, Bévy, Chambolle-Musigny (partly), Chaux, Chevannes, Collonges-lès-Bévy, Curtil-Vergy, l’Etang-Vergy, Flagey-Echezeaux (partly), Magny-lès-Villers (partly as here is the border with Bourgogne Hautes Côtes de Beaune), Marey-lès-Fussey, Messanges, Meuilley, Nuits St.Georges (partly), Premeaux-Prissey (partly), Reulle-Vergy, Segrois, Villars-Fontaine, Villers-la-Faye.