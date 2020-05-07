AOC Bourgogne Hautes Côtes de Nuits

CategoryRegional/Generic appellation since 04/08/1961
Commune(s) of productionVineyards predominantly from 300-400 metres of altitude in the Côte d’Or:
Arcenant, Bévy, Chambolle-Musigny (partly), Chaux, Chevannes, Collonges-lès-Bévy, Curtil-Vergy, l’Etang-Vergy, Flagey-Echezeaux (partly), Magny-lès-Villers (partly as here is the border with Bourgogne Hautes Côtes de Beaune), Marey-lès-Fussey, Messanges, Meuilley, Nuits St.Georges (partly), Premeaux-Prissey (partly), Reulle-Vergy, Segrois, Villars-Fontaine, Villers-la-Faye.
Climats classed as premier cruNone
Colours and grape varietiesRed: pinot noir. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) chardonnay, pinot blanc, pinot gris
Rosé: pinot noir or pinot gris. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum), chardonnay, pinot blanc
White: chardonnay and/or pinot blanc, with an ‘accessory’ grape (10% maximum) of pinot gris
Area in production655 hectares
Maximum yield per hectareRed: 58 hl
Rosé: 58 hl
White: 66 hl
2018 cropRed: 27,536 hectolitres
Rosé: 74 hectolitres
White: 7,676 hectolitres
back to appellations

Source: BIVB

Burgundy Report

Burgundy Report

Big Red Diary overview

Burgundy Reports overview

Latest Reports:

Translate »

You are using an outdated browser. Please update your browser to view this website correctly: https://browsehappy.com/;