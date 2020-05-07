AOC Bourgogne Hautes Côtes de Beaune

|Category
|Regional/Generic appellation since 04/08/1961
|Commune(s) of production
|Vineyards predominantly from 350-500 metres of altitude in the Côte d’Or & Saône-et-Loire:
Côte d’Or: Auxey-Duresses (partly), Baubigny, Beaune (partly), Bouze-lès-Beaune, Cormot, Echevronne, Fussey, La Rochepot, Magny-lès-Villers (partly as here is the border with Bourgogne Hautes Côtes de Nuits), Mavilly-Mandelot, Meloisey, Meursault (partly), Nantoux, Nolay, Pernand-Vergelesses (partly), Pommard (partly), St.Aubin (partly), St.Romain (partly), Savigny-lès-Beaune (partly), Vauchignon, Volnay (partly).
Saône-et-Loire: Change, Cheilly-lès-Maranges (partly), Créot, Dezize-lès-Maranges (partly), Epertully, Paris-l’Hôpital, Sampigny-lès-Maranges (partly).
|Climats classed as premier cru
|None
|Colours and grape varieties
|Red: pinot noir. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) chardonnay, pinot blanc, pinot gris
Rosé: pinot noir or pinot gris. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum), chardonnay, pinot blanc
White: chardonnay and/or pinot blanc, with an ‘accessory’ grape (10% maximum) of pinot gris
|Area in production
|780 hectares
|Maximum yield per hectare
|Red: 58 hl
Rosé: 58 hl
White: 66 hl
|2018 crop
|Red: 34,932 hectolitres
Rosé: 18 hectolitres
White: 9,737 hectolitres
Source: BIVB