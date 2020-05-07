AOC Bourgogne Hautes Côtes de Beaune

Commune(s) of production

Vineyards predominantly from 350-500 metres of altitude in the Côte d’Or & Saône-et-Loire:

Côte d’Or: Auxey-Duresses (partly), Baubigny, Beaune (partly), Bouze-lès-Beaune, Cormot, Echevronne, Fussey, La Rochepot, Magny-lès-Villers (partly as here is the border with Bourgogne Hautes Côtes de Nuits), Mavilly-Mandelot, Meloisey, Meursault (partly), Nantoux, Nolay, Pernand-Vergelesses (partly), Pommard (partly), St.Aubin (partly), St.Romain (partly), Savigny-lès-Beaune (partly), Vauchignon, Volnay (partly).

Saône-et-Loire: Change, Cheilly-lès-Maranges (partly), Créot, Dezize-lès-Maranges (partly), Epertully, Paris-l’Hôpital, Sampigny-lès-Maranges (partly).