AOC Bourgogne Epineuil

|Regional/Generic appellation since 26/03/1993
|Commune(s) of production
|Tonnerrois (Yonne):
An area close, and to the north, of Tonnerre.
|Climats classed as premier cru
|None
|Colours and grape varieties
|Red: pinot noir. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) chardonnay, pinot blanc, pinot gris or 10% maximum césar
Rosé: pinot noir or pinot gris. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) césar (10% maximum), chardonnay, pinot blanc
No white
|Area in production
|85 hectares
|Maximum yield per hectare
|Red: 58 hl
Rosé: 58 hl
|2018 crop
|Red: 3,866 hectolitres
Rosé: 386 hectolitres
Source: BIVB