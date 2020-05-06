AOC Bourgogne Epineuil

CategoryRegional/Generic appellation since 26/03/1993
Commune(s) of productionTonnerrois (Yonne):
An area close, and to the north, of Tonnerre.
Climats classed as premier cruNone
Colours and grape varietiesRed: pinot noir. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) chardonnay, pinot blanc, pinot gris or 10% maximum césar
Rosé: pinot noir or pinot gris. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) césar (10% maximum), chardonnay, pinot blanc
No white
Area in production85 hectares
Maximum yield per hectareRed: 58 hl
Rosé: 58 hl
2018 cropRed: 3,866 hectolitres
Rosé: 386 hectolitres
Source: BIVB

