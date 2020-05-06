AOC Bourgogne Côte Saint-Jacques

CategoryRegional/Generic appellation since 25/06/1996
Commune(s) of productionAuxerois (Yonne):
The hillside above the village of Joigny.
Climats classed as premier cruNone
Colours and grape varietiesRed: pinot noir. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) chardonnay, pinot blanc, pinot gris or 10% maximum césar
Rosé: pinot noir or pinot gris. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) césar (10% maximum), chardonnay, pinot blanc
White: chardonnay and/or pinot blanc, with an ‘accessory’ grape (30% maximum) of pinot gris
Area in production13.4 hectares
Maximum yield per hectareRed: 58 hl
Rosé: 58 hl
White: 66 hl
2018 cropRed: 359 hectolitres
White: 44 hectolitres
Rosé: 360 hectolitres
Source: BIVB

