AOC Bourgogne Côte Saint-Jacques

|Regional/Generic appellation since 25/06/1996
|Commune(s) of production
|Auxerois (Yonne):
The hillside above the village of Joigny.
|Climats classed as premier cru
|None
|Colours and grape varieties
|Red: pinot noir. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) chardonnay, pinot blanc, pinot gris or 10% maximum césar
Rosé: pinot noir or pinot gris. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) césar (10% maximum), chardonnay, pinot blanc
White: chardonnay and/or pinot blanc, with an ‘accessory’ grape (30% maximum) of pinot gris
|Area in production
|13.4 hectares
|Maximum yield per hectare
|Red: 58 hl
Rosé: 58 hl
White: 66 hl
|2018 crop
|Red: 359 hectolitres
White: 44 hectolitres
Rosé: 360 hectolitres
Source: BIVB