AOC Bourgogne Côte d’Or

Regional appellation since 30/10/2017

New since 2017. Allowed colours are red and white. Vines distributed across the Côte d´Or and 4 villages of the Saône et Loire between Dijon and Maranges, including the Côte de Beaune and the Côte de Nuits. Vines located between 200 and 450 meters above sea level – but not the Hautes Côtes – with an exposure mainly towards the south-east.