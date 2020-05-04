AOC Bourgogne Côte d’Or

|Category
|Regional appellation since 30/10/2017
New since 2017. Allowed colours are red and white. Vines distributed across the Côte d´Or and 4 villages of the Saône et Loire between Dijon and Maranges, including the Côte de Beaune and the Côte de Nuits. Vines located between 200 and 450 meters above sea level – but not the Hautes Côtes – with an exposure mainly towards the south-east.
|Commune(s) of production
|Department of Côte d’Or:
Aloxe-Corton, Bligny-lès-Beaune, Brochon, Chassagne-Montrachet, Chenôve, Chorey-les-Beaune, Comblanchien, Corgoloin, Corpeau, Couchey, Fixin, Gevrey-Chambertin, Gilly-lès-Cîteaux, Ladoix-Serrigny, Marsannay-la-Côte, Morey-Saint-Denis, Puligny-Montrachet, Santenay, Vougeot.
Plus parts of: Auxey-Duresses, Beaune, Chambolle-Musigny, Dijon, Flagey-Echézeaux, Magny-lès-Villers, Meursault, Monthelie, Nuits-Saint-Georges, Pernand-Vergelesses, Pommard, Premeaux-Prissey, Saint-Aubin, Saint-Romain, Savigny-lès-Beaune, Volnay, Vosne-Romanée.
Department of Saône et Loire:
Cheilly-lès-Maranges, Dezize-lès-Maranges, Remigny, Sampigny-lès-Maranges.
|Climats classed as premier cru:
|None
|Colours and grape varieties
|Reds and Whites: Principal grape varieties: chardonnay, pinot blanc for white and pinot noir red. ‘Accessory varieties: (15% maximum) are chardonnay, pinot blanc, pinot gris.
Minimum planting density of 9,000 vines per hectare
|Potential area of production
|1,000 hectares (2/3rds of which in 2017 were planted with pinot noir)
|Maximum yield per hectare
|Red 58 hl
White 66 hl
|2018 Production in hectolitres
|Red 12,089
White: 6,928
