AOC Bourgogne Côte d’Auxerre

CategoryRegional/Generic appellation since 26/03/1993
Commune(s) of productionAuxerre (Yonne):
The vines that touch on Auxerre, but principally those that enclose the village of St.Bris-le-Vineaux – that are not ‘St.Bris’ sauvignon blanc.
Climats classed as premier cruNone
Colours and grape varietiesRed: pinot noir. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) chardonnay, pinot blanc, pinot gris or 10% maximum césar
Rosé: pinot noir or pinot gris. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) césar (10% maximum), chardonnay, pinot blanc
White: chardonnay and/or pinot blanc, with an ‘accessory’ grape (30% maximum) of pinot gris
Area in production213 hectares
Maximum yield per hectareRed: 58 hl
Rosé: 58 hl
White: 66 hl
2018 cropRed: 7,098 hectolitres
Rosé: 166 hectolitres
White: 7,322 hectolitres
Source: BIVB

