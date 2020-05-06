AOC Bourgogne Côte d’Auxerre

|Category
|Regional/Generic appellation since 26/03/1993
|Commune(s) of production
|Auxerre (Yonne):
The vines that touch on Auxerre, but principally those that enclose the village of St.Bris-le-Vineaux – that are not ‘St.Bris’ sauvignon blanc.
|Climats classed as premier cru
|None
|Colours and grape varieties
|Red: pinot noir. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) chardonnay, pinot blanc, pinot gris or 10% maximum césar
Rosé: pinot noir or pinot gris. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) césar (10% maximum), chardonnay, pinot blanc
White: chardonnay and/or pinot blanc, with an ‘accessory’ grape (30% maximum) of pinot gris
|Area in production
|213 hectares
|Maximum yield per hectare
|Red: 58 hl
Rosé: 58 hl
White: 66 hl
|2018 crop
|Red: 7,098 hectolitres
Rosé: 166 hectolitres
White: 7,322 hectolitres
Source: BIVB