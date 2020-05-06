AOC Bourgogne Chitry

|Category
|Regional/Generic appellation since 26/03/1993
|Commune(s) of production
|Auxerrois:
The village of Chitry – and environs – which sits between St.Bris-le-Vineaux and St.Cyr-les-Colons
|Climats classed as premier cru:
|None
|Colours and grape varieties
|Red: pinot noir. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) césar (10% maximum), chardonnay, pinot blanc or pinot gris
Rosé: pinot noir or pinot gris. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) césar (10% maximum), chardonnay, pinot blanc
White: chardonnay and/or pinot blanc, with an ‘accessory’ grape (30% maximum) of pinot gris
|Area in production
|In 2017, the area in production was 76 hectares. Up to 286 hectares could be planted.
|Maximum yield per hectare
|Red: 58 hl
Rosé: 58 hl
White: 66 hl
|2018 crop
|Red: 1,637 hectolitres
White: 3,026 hectolitres
Rosé: 121 hectolitres
|back to appellations
Source: BIVB