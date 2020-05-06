AOC Bourgogne Chitry

Category Regional/Generic appellation since 26/03/1993

Commune(s) of production Auxerrois:

The village of Chitry – and environs – which sits between St.Bris-le-Vineaux and St.Cyr-les-Colons

Climats classed as premier cru: None

Colours and grape varieties Red: pinot noir. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) césar (10% maximum), chardonnay, pinot blanc or pinot gris

Rosé: pinot noir or pinot gris. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) césar (10% maximum), chardonnay, pinot blanc

White: chardonnay and/or pinot blanc, with an ‘accessory’ grape (30% maximum) of pinot gris

Area in production In 2017, the area in production was 76 hectares. Up to 286 hectares could be planted.

Maximum yield per hectare Red: 58 hl

Rosé: 58 hl

White: 66 hl