AOC Bourgogne Aligoté

|Category
|Regional appellation since 31/07/1937
|Commune(s) of production
|384 communes:
Department of Yonne : 54 communes
Department of Côte d’Or : 91 communes
Department of Saône et Loire : 154 communes
Department of Rhône : 85 communes
|Climats classed as premier cru:
|None
|Colours and grape varieties
|White: Aligoté
|Potential area in production
|49,500 hectares
|Maximum yield per hectare
|72 hl
|Annual average crop
|5 year averages (2008-2012): White 176,194 hectolitres
*Figure not reported separately from Bourgogne Blanc
Source: BIVB