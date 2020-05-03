AOC Bourgogne Aligoté

CategoryRegional appellation since 31/07/1937
Commune(s) of production384 communes:
Department of Yonne : 54 communes
Department of Côte d’Or : 91 communes
Department of Saône et Loire : 154 communes
Department of Rhône : 85 communes
Climats classed as premier cru:None
Colours and grape varietiesWhite: Aligoté
Potential area in production49,500 hectares
Maximum yield per hectare72 hl
Annual average crop5 year averages (2008-2012): White 176,194 hectolitres
*Figure not reported separately from Bourgogne Blanc
Source: BIVB

