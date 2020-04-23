AOC Bonnes-Mares

CategoryGrand Cru appellation since 08/12/1936
Commune(s) of productionChambolle-Musigny & Morey-Saint-Denis.
Climats classed as premier cru:None
Colours and grape varietiesReds only, Pinot Noir
‘Accessory varieties’ (up to a 15% maximum) are allowed, such as chardonnay, pinot blanc or pinot gris
Area in productionAssigned:
15.0 ha including 13.50 ha in the commune of Chambolle-Musigny and 1.50 ha in the commune of Morey St.Denis (the Morey section in the hands of Bruno Clair and Fougeray de Beauclair)
Maximum yield per hectare42 hl/ha
Annual average crop5 year averages (2008-2012):
Red Villages 479 hectolitres
